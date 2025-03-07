Inter Miami CF Closes Week Hosting Charlotte FC

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (1W-0L-1D, 4 points) will close out the week with 2025 MLS regular season action, hosting Charlotte FC (1W-0L-1D, 4 points) this Sunday, March 9. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Previous Matches

Inter Miami will close out the week in search of extending the team's unbeaten run across all competitions at the start of the 2025 season.

Last Sunday, Inter Miami earned a resounding 1-4 win over the Houston Dynamo in the team's first road fixture of he 2025 MLS regular season. A brace from Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match, midfielder Telasco Segovia, and goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez, who also registered two assists on the night, led the team to victory at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

Inter Miami followed up by securing an important 2-0 win over Cavalier FC in the first leg of the series between the sides in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Goals by Allende and Suárez led Inter Miami to victory on the night at Chase Stadium, while goalkeeper Óscar Ustari recorded a second clean sheet this Champions Cup campaign.

Brlliant Start to Life in MLS

Segovia has enjoyed a stellar start to his MLS career. In his first two appearances, the midfielder has scored in each of the Club's first two games of the season, totaling three goals and an assist over the span. The Venezuelan international became just the seventh different player aged 21 or younger to score in each of a club's first two games of a season and the first since Esequiel Barco for Atlanta United in 2020.

With a goal against Charlotte FC on Sunday afternoon, Segovia can become only the third player in league history to score in each of his team's first three games of a season at the age of 21 or younger. Only Erick Torres of Chivas USA (four consecutive games in 2014) and Cyle Larin of Orlando City SC (three consecutive games in 2016) have accomplished the feat.

Venezuelan international and new @InterMiamiCF star Telasco Segovia has announced himself to the league in his first two MLS games as one of the top young players.

Now, the 21-year-old has an opportunity to make further headlines against Charlotte FC on Saturday afternoon.

Previously Against Charlotte FC

Inter Miami and Charlotte will meet for the eighth time in Club history on Sunday. Inter Miami leads the series thus far, boasting a record of three wins, two draws and two losses.

Most recently, Inter Miami won 1-2 on the road in July and earned a point with a 1-1 draw at home aganist the North Carolina side in September during the 2024 MLS regular season.

Scouting Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC will visit South Florida after earning a 2-0 win at home over Atlanta United last Saturday. So far, Charlotte have registered a win and a draw for a total four points this regular season.

Recently signed Ivorian winger Wilfried Zaha, who scored in the team's win in Atlanta, and midfielder Pep Biel, who's registered a goal and an assist this regular season, will be amongts Charlotte's players to keep an eye on.

Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2025

