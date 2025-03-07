Revolution Host Philadelphia Union on Saturday

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (0-1-1; 1 pt.) are back at home Saturday night to host the Philadelphia Union (2-0-0; 6 pts.) at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on the club's eSports Night airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

New England has turned in a pair of strong defensive performances to open the season, with a shutout in the season opener and a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew last weekend. The team is still seeking its first victory of the new campaign as they host the high-flying Union, one of the five MLS teams with a perfect record through two weeks. The Revolution limited the potent Crew attack to only three shots on target in the home opener, as they look to stifle a Philadelphia team that leads MLS with eight goals in the young season. With a clean sheet on Saturday, the Revolution will have allowed only one goal through three games for the first time since 2013.

Philadelphia has had the better of New England in the all-time series, with a 21-9-8 edge in their 38 regular season encounters. However, the Revolution are 2-1-1 in their last four matchups in Foxborough, with the lone loss coming after the Revs were reduced to 10 men for much of the contest. Led by first-year Head Coach Bradley Carnell, the Union's hot start has been fueled by a Tai Baribo, who recorded a hat trick to knock off FC Cincinnati at home, 4-1. Baribo, who represents the Israel National Team along with Revolution defender Ilay Feingold, have five goals in the opening two matches, while Kai Wagner and Quinn Sullivan are tied for the league-lead with three assists.

Feingold, New England's latest signing via the MLS U22 Initiative, has acclimated well to MLS through his first two matches in the league. The 20-year-old is tied for the team lead with nine clearances, while his seven blocks are tied for third-most leaguewide. Alongside center backs Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana, Feingold has helped anchor the backline in front of goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič, who owns a 83.3 save percentage through two games. The Slovenian seeks his 25th MLS regular season victory on Saturday.

Last weekend's home opener saw eight players make their first appearance at Gillette Stadium for the club: Leo Campana, Luis Diaz, Maxi Urruti, Jackson Yueill, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold, Mamadou Fofana, and Ignatius Ganago. For Urruti, it was the 12-year MLS veteran's Revolution debut off the bench. He recorded one shot on target in eight minutes of action. Returning from a brief injury absence, defender Will Sands also made his season debut as a substitute, playing 23 minutes. The fourth-year pro now eyes his first start of the season.

eSports Night: Saturday is Revolution's second annual eSports Night at Gillette Stadium, providing fans the chance to meet and compete against the Revolution's new eMLS pro, RastaArtur. Fans will also get an opportunity to participate in free play against local college eSports groups. Additionally, a commemorative eSports-themed matchday scarf will be available for purchase at the Pro Shop.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #3

New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union

Saturday, March 8, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

