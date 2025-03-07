New York City FC & Councilmember Moya Announce Transformative $7.5 Million Investment in Queens Community Organizations, Schools, and Non-Profits

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC along with long-time partner Councilmember Francisco Moya today announced a $7.5 million philanthropic commitment to the local Queens community. This commitment furthers New York City FC's mission of investing in local organizations that support education, youth development, and community enrichment.

On the heels of donating over $10 million last year to iconic New York City institutions Icahn Stadium and York College, the Club's commitment today builds on their long-standing dedication to empowering New York's communities. Today's announcement at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park highlights New York City FC's latest investment, which will provide a total of $7.5 million to approximately 20 local Queens organizations. These organizations include local schools, labor and community groups, and non-profit organizations such as The Hispanic Federation, Malloy Initiative for Construction Skills, various Queens public schools, and more.

"New York City FC has always been committed to using soccer as a force for good, and today's announcement is another milestone in our long-standing dedication to Queens," said New York City FC Co-Vice Chairman Marty Edelman. "We are proud to support local schools, labor organizations, and nonprofits that make a difference in the lives of New Yorkers every day as we continue to invest in Queens - the future home of Etihad Park."

"For 10 years, New York City Football Club has been committed to being a part of the fabric of our city. They have built pitches, provided programming in schools, and provided leadership training to young people. From the moment we began working on the new Etihad Park at Willets Point, NYCFC was excited to expand and deepen their ties in Queens," said Council Member Francisco Moya. "The unprecedented community benefits agreement we created will impact thousands of Queens residents by investing in organizations that provide critical on the ground services and change the lives of so many. I couldn't be more proud to have partnered on this endeavor with New York City Football Club."

New York City FC has long been dedicated to uplifting New York communities, offering free youth soccer programs, leadership training, and educational scholarships. The Club's foundation, City in the Community (CITC) has built over 50 community pitches, served 50,000 NYC youth kids and established a strong presence in all five boroughs.

The latest $7.5 million investment will further the Club's mission, benefiting local organizations with a focus on education, labor and workforce development, and community wellness. Portions of this investment will support direct financial assistance to Queens-based nonprofits, expand scholarship opportunities for CUNY students, fund renovations for a multigenerational community center, and enhance career and college readiness programs for high school students. Additionally, upon the opening of Etihad Park, New York City FC will expand their community ticket donation policy by donating a minimum of 1,000 free tickets to local schools and community-based organizations every season throughout the stadium lease. This contribution reinforces New York City FC's, the only NYC sports team to be nominated multiple years in a row for the ESPN Humanitarian Award, ongoing commitment to uplifting its future neighbors through soccer programs, education initiatives, and community investment.

"We applaud New York City FC for actively investing in programs, like The Edward J. Malloy Initiative for Construction Skills (CSkills), that provide hardworking New Yorkers with real pathways to the middle and open doors for young people to enter stable, rewarding, and family sustaining careers in the unionized construction trades," said Gary LaBarbera, President of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York and President of CSkills. "Our combined commitment will strengthen the city's workforce and economy, while empowering the next generation of skilled tradesmen and tradeswomen who will continue to build and shape New York for generations to come."

"We are incredibly grateful to New York City FC for their generous support," said President & CEO of Hispanic Federation Frankie Miranda. "At Hispanic Federation, we strive to strengthen and empower Latino communities by supporting local nonprofits that provide essential education, economic, and social services needs. New York City FC's investment will help us expand our reach, uplift more families, and continue making a real difference where it's needed most."

"New York City FC has become such an important part of our community, and our kids couldn't be more excited to have their home team right here in our neighborhood," said Daisy Morales, Principal of P.S. 92. "We are thankful for this donation from New York City FC and their continued Partnership with P.S. 92.This support from New York City FC will help us continue providing valuable programs, and we're truly grateful for their continued commitment to our school."

Recipients of NYCFC's Community Investment

P.S. 16

P.S. 14

P.S. 110

P.S. 143

P.S. 92

P.S. 311 (Corona Arts & Sciences)

P.S./I.S. 127

I.S. 61

Hispanic Federation

First Baptist Church

Dominico-American Society of Queens

East Elmhurst Corona Civic

Ecuadorian Civic Committee

The Edward J. Malloy Initiative for Construction Skills (CSkills)

Queens Theater

Raices Senior Center Corona

110th Precinct Explorers Program

Commonpoint Queens

A scholarship program with City University of New York (CUNY)

And counting...

