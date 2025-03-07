Minnesota United FC at San Jose Earthquakes Preview
March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United FC heads west to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 p.m. CT.
Minnesota opened the 2025 campaign with a road loss but last week bounced back with a strong performance in their second match, securing a 1-0 victory over CF Montréal. The Loons will strive to maintain their momentum in what promises to be a challenging away clash against the San Jose Earthquakes team. With a mix of returning stars and new additions, Minnesota's attack is still finding its rhythm.
The Earthquakes have started the 2025 MLS season with a strong performance, securing back-to-back victories. They opened their campaign with a commanding 4-0 home win over Real Salt Lake, marking their largest season-opening victory in club history. Following this, San Jose defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on March 1, with forward Josef Martínez contributing a goal and an assist.
In recent encounters, Minnesota United has had the upper hand, winning three of the last six meetings against the Quakes. However, with San Jose's strong early-season form and home-field advantage, this matchup promises to be a competitive match.
MATCH NOTES:
MNUFC 2025 MEDIA GUIDE:
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)
Joseph Rosales - Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES
PayPal Park | San Jose, California
03.08.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 3
9:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; Apple TV+; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 1-1-0 (3 pts. | 0-1-0 on the road)
SJ: 2-0-0 (6 pts. |1-0-0 at home)
