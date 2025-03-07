Rivalry Renewed as LAFC Takes on Seattle In MLS Action on Saturday, March 8

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC departs for its first road trip of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season when the team travels to Seattle for a Western Conference rivalry match against the Sounders on Saturday, March 8. Kickoff from Lumen Field is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, and FOX Deportes, as well as on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App, and KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera.

The Black & Gold holds a 2W-0L-0D record through the first two weeks of MLS play, having earned a pair of 1-0 home wins against Minnesota United and New York City FC.

Seattle eliminated the Black & Gold from the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs last season, upsetting top-seeded LAFC 2-1 in extra time at BMO Stadium. The loss snapped a 10-game unbeaten streak for LAFC against the Sounders, including LAFC's eliminations of Seattle from the 2024 Leagues Cup and 2024 U.S. Open Cup.

LAFC owns a 9W-3L-4D regular-season record against the Sounders (2-3-3 on the road in Seattle) and a 13W-6L-4D mark across all competitions.

Earlier this week, the Black & Gold won the first leg of the club's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup 3-0 against the visiting Columbus Crew. LAFC will seek its third Quarterfinal berth in the continental competition when the team travels to Columbus for the second leg of the aggregate goal series at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, March 11 (5:30 p.m. PT).

MATCH INFORMATION

Matchup: LAFC at Seattle Sounders

Kickoff: March 8 @ 1:45 p.m. PT

Where: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

