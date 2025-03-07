Rivalry Renewed as LAFC Takes on Seattle In MLS Action on Saturday, March 8
March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC departs for its first road trip of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season when the team travels to Seattle for a Western Conference rivalry match against the Sounders on Saturday, March 8. Kickoff from Lumen Field is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, and FOX Deportes, as well as on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App, and KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera.
The Black & Gold holds a 2W-0L-0D record through the first two weeks of MLS play, having earned a pair of 1-0 home wins against Minnesota United and New York City FC.
Seattle eliminated the Black & Gold from the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs last season, upsetting top-seeded LAFC 2-1 in extra time at BMO Stadium. The loss snapped a 10-game unbeaten streak for LAFC against the Sounders, including LAFC's eliminations of Seattle from the 2024 Leagues Cup and 2024 U.S. Open Cup.
LAFC owns a 9W-3L-4D regular-season record against the Sounders (2-3-3 on the road in Seattle) and a 13W-6L-4D mark across all competitions.
Earlier this week, the Black & Gold won the first leg of the club's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup 3-0 against the visiting Columbus Crew. LAFC will seek its third Quarterfinal berth in the continental competition when the team travels to Columbus for the second leg of the aggregate goal series at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, March 11 (5:30 p.m. PT).
MATCH INFORMATION
Matchup: LAFC at Seattle Sounders
Kickoff: March 8 @ 1:45 p.m. PT
Where: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2025
- Minnesota United FC at San Jose Earthquakes Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rivalry Renewed as LAFC Takes on Seattle In MLS Action on Saturday, March 8 - Los Angeles FC
- FC Cincinnati Waive Defender Bret Halsey - FC Cincinnati
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Home Opener - New York City FC
- Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview - Colorado Rapids
- Kristi Coleman of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC Celebrated as the 2024 Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Closes Week Hosting Charlotte FC - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Host Philadelphia Union on Saturday - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Plays the Chicago Fire FC in 2025 Home Opener this Saturday, March 8 - FC Dallas
- Build Chemistry: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Columbus Crew SC for First Road Trip of the Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montreal to Visit Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Announce Youth Camp and Clinic Schedule for 2025 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Visits D.C. United on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Back at Home Saturday Night for 7:30p MT Kickoff against San Diego FC - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC Looking to Establish Home Dominance - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC & Councilmember Moya Announce Transformative $7.5 Million Investment in Queens Community Organizations, Schools, and Non-Profits - New York City FC
- Team Store Advisory: Yankee Stadium - New York City FC
- Allende and Suárez on Target to Lead Inter Miami CF to Victory in First Leg against Cavalier FC - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- Rivalry Renewed as LAFC Takes on Seattle In MLS Action on Saturday, March 8
- LAFC Defeats Columbus 3-0 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Series
- LAFC Stays Unbeaten in MLS Play With 1-0 Win Over New York City FC
- LAFC Signs Midfielder Adam Saldana
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 with 1-0 Win over Colorado