Team Store Advisory: Yankee Stadium

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC would like to inform fans of the following Team Store advisory ahead of the Club's matches against Orlando City and New England Revolution at Yankee Stadium.

The Main Team Store behind Section 119 will be closed for renovations during the first two home matches this season (3/8 & 3/15).

Fans will still be able to shop all things New York City FC at the 365 Team Store, near the Hard Rock Cafe and Gate 6 or the Team Store behind Section 114.

