Availability Report: Trio Miss Home Opener

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Orlando City SC in the 2025 Home Opener.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the game. Midfielder Andrés Perea, is joined by Tayvon Gray and Malachi Jones on the sidelines.

You can watch the game on  MLS Season Pass  on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Tayvon Gray - OUT - Leg

Andrés Perea - OUT - Hip

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.