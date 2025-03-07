Availability Report: Trio Miss Home Opener
March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Orlando City SC in the 2025 Home Opener.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the game. Midfielder Andrés Perea, is joined by Tayvon Gray and Malachi Jones on the sidelines.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Tayvon Gray - OUT - Leg
Andrés Perea - OUT - Hip
