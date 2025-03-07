Availability Report: Trio Miss Home Opener

Availability Report: Trio Miss Home Opener

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release


New York City FC take on Orlando City SC in the 2025 Home Opener.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the game. Midfielder Andrés Perea, is joined by Tayvon Gray and Malachi Jones on the sidelines.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Tayvon Gray - OUT - Leg

Andrés Perea - OUT - Hip

