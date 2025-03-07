CF Montreal to Visit Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







VANCOUVER, British-Columbia - CF Montréal will close out a two-game stint against Western Conference opponents on Saturday in an all-Canadian clash with Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place at 9:30pm EST (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

In the Club's MLS era since 2012, Montreal holds a 6-7-2 overall record (19 goals for, 27 goals against) against Whitecaps FC along with a 2-5-1 (9 goals for 18 goals against) when playing in Vancouver.

Head coach Laurent Courtois' squad will look to bounce back from a loss in Minnesota against their rivals from Western Canada. Last season, both sides played a 1-1 draw at Stade Saputo back on July 6 2024.

The game will be a homecoming for centre back Joel Waterman who will be playing a first match in his home province since the 2023 TELUS Canadian Championship final on June 7, 2023. Waterman played his 135th game in all competitions last Saturday and is now three games behind Mathieu Choinière and Ze Roberto (138) who rank 21st in Club history since 1993, including goalkeepers.

In only two games this season, Jonathan Sirois is the league leader in saves with 10. Last Saturday, Sirois became the second goalkeeper in Club history to reach the 6,000-minute mark in MLS.

Vancouver embarked on their first season under head coach Jesper Sørensen, who took on the job ahead of the team's training camp. With a 2-0-0 record to start the 2025 season, Vancouver are currently sitting in 2nd place of the Western Conference.

In the midst of a three-game week, Vancouver will play a fourth consecutive match in all competitions at BC Place. Sørensen's squad defeated 2024 MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy 2-1 last Saturday and drew 1-1 with CF Monterrey in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.