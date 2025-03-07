Houston Dynamo Football Club Announce Youth Camp and Clinic Schedule for 2025

HOUSTON - Registration is now open for a wide array of youth camps and clinics hosted throughout the greater Houston area by Houston Dynamo Football Club. The Club's Youth Programs department has developed programming for the entire 2025 calendar year for both recreational and competitive players as young as six years old.

Each youth clinic features experienced coaches dedicated to player development while encouraging participants to enjoy the beautiful game.

SEASONAL YOUTH CAMPS

Seasonal youth camps provide an engaging and enjoyable environment for players of all skill levels. The programming features a comprehensive curriculum designed to support youth players at their current skill level and enhance their skillset. Seasonal camps include a ticket to a Houston Dash or Houston Dynamo home match plus the opportunity to meet with a current Dash or Dynamo player.

Limited spots are available for the two Spring Break camps scheduled for next week in Tomball (March 10-13) and at Houston Sports Park (March 17-20).

DEVELOPMENT CAMPS

Youth players seeking a competitive environment dedicated to enhancing their technical and tactical development are encouraged to register for Development Camps. These camps are open to players between 8-16 years old and feature a training methodology inspired by the Club's playing style and offer insights into the positions, roles and responsibilities of their favorite Dash or Dynamo players. The camp goes beyond the training pitch and into the classroom with theory sessions designed to further develop a player's understanding of the sport.

Development camps are available for both teams in March and additional information about development camps scheduled for this summer will be available HERE. Dash goalkeeper Abby Smith will join participants at the Crossbar Academy on Monday, March 10 for autographs and photos and Dynamo defender Obafemi Awodesu will join participants at the Development Camp at Houston Sport Park on March 18.

FANTASY CAMPS

Youth players can experience life as a professional player for the Dash or Dynamo through a Fantasy Camp. Each camp covers advanced technical and tactical topics in an age-appropriate setting and instructs each player in the professional teams' training philosophies. Camps are available for players between 8-16 years old and offer insight into key aspects of the professional game like nutrition, media training, tactical analysis and laws of the game. Participants will also visit the Club's Performance Center and Shell Energy Stadium for exclusive tours and appearances with Dash or Dynamo players.

Pricing for all camps ranges from $150-$600 per participant and exclusive discounts are available to Dash and Dynamo Season Ticket Members. Each camp includes a ticket to a Dash or Dynamo match at Shell Energy Stadium this season and each team will return to East Downtown later this month for the first back-to-back stretch of the year.

The Dash open the 2025 season, powered by Shell Energy, on March 14 when they host Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit (tickets available HERE). The Dynamo host Real Salt Lake the following day at Shell Energy Stadium (tickets available).

