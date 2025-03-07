Sporting KC Visits D.C. United on Saturday

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will travel to the nation's capital to take on D.C. United at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The cross-conference clash will be available to watch live on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers with English (Josh Eastern and Jamie Watson) and Spanish (Jesus Acosta and Carlos Suarez) commentary. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes and game consoles as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

Sporting KC Season Ticket Members receive a free subscription to MLS Season Pass. Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $14.99 per month or $99 for the full season and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 for the full season. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action on Saturday, including the club's official watch party at The Bullpen Bar and Grill (11316 W. 135th St.) in Overland Park, Kan., featuring giveaways for fans.

Saturday's showdown features a pair of brothers on opposite sides in Sporting KC midfielder Jacob Bartlett and D.C. United defender Lucas Bartlett. The siblings come from an accomplished soccer family -- Alec Bartlett played for the USL's Charlotte Independence and Grace Bartlett plays collegiately at Grand Canyon University -- and the Kansas City natives are among nine pairs of brothers currently on MLS rosters.

Active Brothers in MLS

Jacob and Lucas Bartlett

Cole and Sam Bassett

Isaiah and Malachi Jones

Dylan and Sean Nealis

Hugo Mbongue and Ralph Priso

Alex and Cristian Roldan

Jared and Peter Stroud

Cavan and Quinn Sullivan

Owen and Tyler Wolff A pair of MLS charter clubs, Sporting and D.C. United squared off in each of the first 24 seasons from 1996-2019 however have met only once in the past five years when Sporting earned a 3-0 victory at Children's Mercy Park in September 2022 with goals from Khiry Shelton, Robert Voloder and Daniel Salloi. The win evened the all-time regular season series between the teams at 22-22-13, setting the stage for Sporting's first away day at D.C. United since 2019 and second-ever trip to Audi Field.

D.C. United is unbeaten in six straight home matches (2-0-4) against Sporting Kansas City -- whose last road win in the series came in March 2012 -- however the hosts have won only one of their last 13 regular season home matches (1-6-6) dating back to May 2024. After missing out on the playoffs in 2024 on a tiebreaker, D.C. has opened this year with back-to-back 2-2 draws with reigning MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke scoring in both results.

Sporting Kansas City is coming off a 2-1 loss to San Jose last Saturday that extended the club's losing streak to nine straight matches across all competitions since September 2024. Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic scored his first goal since joining the team in the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history during the offseason. The Designated Player opened his 2025 scoring account after contributing 21 goals and eight assists last season in all competitions to lead the LA Galaxy to a record sixth MLS Cup.

Despite missing the playoffs each of the past five years and last logging a postseason win in 2015, D.C. United have won the second most MLS Cup championships in league history with the club's fourth, and most recent, title coming in 2004 with a controversial 3-2 victory over Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 3

Saturday, March 8 | 6:30 p.m. CT (6:40 kickoff)

Audi Field | Washington, D.C.

