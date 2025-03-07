Build Chemistry: Ingredients of the Match

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

That's one way to kick off the season.

2025 Battle of the South Round 1 goes to Charlotte FC. A 2-0 statement win to start the season at home is a perfect way to build momentum. A goal from Wilfried Zaha. A clean sheet from Kahlina and the boys. What more could you ask for? Vibes are high.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves just yet... enter Inter Miami on the road.

Miami is hot. They are 4-0-1 in all competitions to start off the year, including a thumping of the Houston Dynamo on the road without Lionel Messi on the roster. Their run in the CONCACAF Champions Cup continued this week as they hosted Cavalier FC of Jamaica on Thursday night. A 2-0 victory.

Of note, Lionel Messi has sat out the last two matches. There is no official roster note from the club. However, it is believed to be just managing minutes. We will see what happens come Sunday.

Charlotte FC is out to prove they "mean business." The win over Atlanta started that conversation. Now, it's time to carry that momentum into Miami. No one can say Charlotte FC isn't getting tested to start this campaign.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for CLTFC to leave Ft. Lauderdale with a win:

Build Chemistry

Anytime a new player joins the XI, it will take time to mesh. That's why Zaha's performance against Atlanta was so exciting. It took only a half for him to get in the zone. That second half was a totally different level of play from the whole squad.

Now, we build. The more Ream can get used to Zaha's movements, the more Zaha can get used to Pep's movements, the more Pep can get used to Agyemang's movements, etc. It all matters in terms of building that collective chemistry to push forward with cohesion and effectiveness.

One of the best movements from Saturday's match was a darting Brandt Bronico. Zaha was isoed on the wing. Brandt knew if he made a run, Zaha would find him. Zaha knows Brandt can move like a Bronco. The result is an outside-of-the-boot pass bending into a galloping BB13 in the 18. Chance created.

If Charlotte is to get a result out of Sunday, it's continuing to build on the collective. More time is needed to understand each other's attacking tendencies and find a way to put Miami on their heels. There are gaps in this defense to be had. It's just a matter of a team with good attacking chemistry to find them fast.

Stay Tight

With a midweek match, there is no clear answer to who will be in the XI come Sunday. But one thing is certain... It doesn't really matter.

Even with Messi out. There is firepower throughout the Inter Miami attack. The young Venezuelan, Telasco Segovia, splashed onto the stage last match, showing his attacking prowess. But it was the all too familiar vet, Luis Suarez, who commanded the show. He was a menace for the Houston backline all night. It was his goal, though, that really showed the challenges you face against Miami. They are searching to exploit space. Suarez dropped off the backline, found a pocket of space 20 yards out, received the ball, and drove straight at Houston. Goal.

If Charlotte is to get a result, it starts with staying tight to the playmakers and not allowing them space. You can't give Luis Suarez or Lionel Messi that much time to sit on the ball at the top of the box and decide what to do. There are too many options and too much skill. It's over before it even starts.

Be compact. Defend as a unit down the middle of the pitch. We saw this in the Atlanta United match. Almost all their best chances came down the wings with no clear space down the middle. Miranchuk and Latte Lath were non-existent. So run it back. Lock up that middle of the pitch. Stay tight.

Tenacity

There is a different energy around the squad. It's no longer a mentality of "we want to win." It's now "we know we can." That mentality shift alone has set the tone for the start of the season. Yes, the derby day energy also brought that out of the squad, but you can feel it from every training session, presser, etc.

The will to fight for every ball, hold each other accountable, and play with tenacity is all there. And when you travel to take on the Barcelona boys of Inter Miami, you need it. This squad is not afraid of anyone.

So keep that energy, be tenacious, and know you can win. That alone is an ingredient for success.

