Every Goal from Matchday 13! 58 Goals Most EVER in MLS History

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







The 58 goals scored on Matchday 13 are the most ever goals recorded in a single MLS matchday. They include bangers from Messi, Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan, Evander, and more!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.