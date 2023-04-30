Eight Inning Rally Lifts Omaha to Victory over Nashville in Series Finale

NASHVILLE, TENN. - After surrendering a multi-run lead for the third straight game, the Omaha Storm Chasers (10-15) finally broke through against the Nashville Sounds' bullpen, scoring four runs in the eighth inning for a 10-6 win in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

While Nashville scored a run in the first, the Chasers countered with five runs spread out over three innings, helped in large part by three home runs.

Tyler Gentry game Omaha the lead in the second, with a two-run homer, his third home run of the season. In the third, Logan Porter led off the inning with his team-leading sixth long ball of the season and Samad Taylor plated Nate Eaton with a sacrifice fly. In the fifth, Freddy Fermin hit a home run for the second straight game, a solo shot that made the score 5-1 in Omaha's favor.

The Sounds began to claw back in the fifth, scoring two runs to get within two, but Taylor added his second sac fly of the game in the sixth to inch a bit further ahead. Nashville added two more in the sixth off Chasers starter Jonathan Heasley to come within one, then tied the game in the seventh against reliever Ryan Weiss.

The game did not stay tied for long, as the first five Storm Chasers hitters in the eighth inning reached, as Brewer Hicklen doubled in one, Dairon Blanco singled in two and Dairon Blanco later added a run of insurance with a sacrifice fly.

After allowing three straight to reach to open the first inning, Heasley found a groove and retired 12 of his next 13 batters, but was removed in favor of Jackson Kowar in the sixth, who let in the runner he inherited from Heasley to make it a one-run game.

Weiss walked three and allowed the tying run to cross the seven on a wild pitch, but Andrés Núñez (1-1) came behind Weiss and threw 2.1 scoreless innings, retiring 7 of 10 batters faced to earn his first win of the year.

Seven Storm Chasers hitters recorded a hit, while six players scored run and six drove in runs, highlighted by Eaton scoring three and Gentry driving in three.

Omaha returns home Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. CT to host the Louisville Bats for a six-game series at Werner Park.

