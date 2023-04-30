Chasers Lose 4-Run Lead as Sound Walk off for Second Straight Night

NASHVILLE, TENN. - Despite leading by four runs in the second inning, the Omaha Storm Chasers (9-15) fell in walk-off fashion for the second straight night, losing to the Nashville Sounds in 10 innings Saturday evening, 6-5.

Omaha opened the game dramatically in the top of the first with four runs, as Nick Loftin plated Samad Taylor on a Nashville fielding error, then Freddy Fermin cranked a three-run homer to left field in his first game back with the Storm Chasers for an early 4-0 lead.

After the Sounds sent seven to the plate in the bottom of the first and tagged Chasers starter Mike Mayers for a run, Omaha responded with a run in the second on back-to-back to back doubles from Taylor and Maikel Garcia, for a 5-1 lead.

Mayers only lasted two innings in his sixth start of the year and after throwing 34 pitches in the first, had to labor in the second as he surrendered three runs on four hits and a walk, throwing 62 pitches over two innings of work, charged with four runs on six hits and three walks.

Omaha remained ahead 5-4 for the next several innings, thanks in large part to the strong relief efforts of Marcelo Martinez and Brooks Kriske. Martinez threw a season-high 3.2 innings without allowing a run, before Kriske took over and retired all four batters he faced for 1.1 perfect innings, standing a trio of inherited runners.

Still leading by a run in the eighth, Collin Snider faced three batters and put two runners on and handed the ball off to Nick Wittgren. A sacrifice fly allowed by Wittgren scored one of Snider's runners to tie the game at 5-5, forcing extra innings as neither team could score and Wittgren worked a scoreless ninth inning.

Omaha put runners on the corners in the top of the 10th with one out, but ended the inning with a double play without scoring. Evan Sisk (0-2) was tasked with the bottom of the 10th, but after a groundout moved the placed runner to third base, surrendered an infield single for a 6-5 loss to Nashville, the second straight walk-off loss for Omaha.

This week, Omaha has been held to 23.0 scoreless innings by Nashville's bullpen, with just 10 hits and 7 walks against Sounds relievers over the five games. All 13 runs the Storm Chasers have scored in this series have come against Sounds starting pitchers in 23.0 innings.

Omaha will try to end the series on a high note Sunday at 2:05 p.m. CT as Jonathan Heasley makes his second start of the week at a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

