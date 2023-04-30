SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 30, 2023

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-16) @ Worcester WooSox (11-14)

Game 27 | Away Game 18 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Sunday, April 30, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Ryan Weber (2-2, 6.04) vs LHP James Paxton (0-3, 10.32)

ON THE MOVE- The RailRiders are wrapping up a two-week road trip between St. Paul and Worcester. On Tuesday they return home for two weeks at PNC Field against Rochester and Omaha.

AGAINST SOUTHPAWS- Prior to this week, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not had many opportunities to hit against lefties. After playing the first contest of this series against MLB Rehabber LHP James Paxton, the RailRiders were batting .129 as a team against lefties. Going into last night's game, the combined batting average moved up to .142. Heading into yesterday after facing three straight left-handed starters and plenty in the bullpen, the collective RailRiders were hitting .166 against southpaws. Before facing Paxton for the second time the team has raised the cumulative average to .184.

FIELDING FREE- The RailRiders have played two consecutive error-free contests. The RailRiders recorded their ninth total errorless game last night. They are now third in Minor League Baseball with 34 miscues, two behind Stockton and Visalia. Andres Chaparro has eight total. Earlier this summer they did have a five-error game. Worcester has 23 errors during the summer, while the Frisco RoughRiders have only had nine miscues.

HARRISON IS HERE - Harrison Bader joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the road after playing two games on a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. Last night he went 0-3 with a walk. He also reached on an error, stole a bag, and scored a run. Bader was sidelined with a left oblique strain back on March 27th, missing a lot of the spring. After beginning playing games again on April 21, he is hopeful to return to the Yankees in early May. Bader was acquired from the Cardinals at the deadline last season for lefty Jordan Montgomery. He was on the Injured List with plantar fasciitis but was able to be back in time for the post-season. In the playoffs, he hit .333 with eight runs, five homers, and six runs batted in.

0-FOR-THREE - SWB called three challenges last night one from each a hitter, catcher, and pitcher. Neither of them resulted in overturned calls and the RailRiders didn't get any back.

ABS & CHALLENGE ERA- This weekend begins the Automated Ball-Strike system in Triple-A. Teams will have three challenges per contest. Hitters, catchers and pitchers (and only them) then have the ability to challenge a call, which triggers a decisive visual of the pitch on the video board. Each team gets three challenges per game, with successful challenges retained for future use in the game. The ABS system challenges will only be available to be utilized Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

BAUERS EFFORT - Jake Bauers officially signed a Major League contract and was activated by the New York Yankees yesterday. He made his first start in left field and ran into the wall making an excellent catch. He was removed from the contest and will be receiving more x-rays today. He played in 20 games with the RailRiders batting .304 with five doubles and a team-high nine home runs. Bauers also led with 20 runs batted in and had five steals.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

