Bulls' Late Rally Effort Falls Short in 10-9 Defeat to Redbirds

DURHAM, NC - Bulls right fielder Niko Hulsizer clubbed three hits, including a three-run home run, and drove in a game-high five runs, however Memphis Redbirds catcher Treas Barrera smashed a grand slam and center fielder Oscar Mercardo bashed four hits to support St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright in his Major League Rehab Appearance in a 10-9 win over Durham on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Barrera's grand slam was part of a eight-run second frame to put Memphis ahead 8-0. Hulsizer would then smash his three-run shot in the last of the frame to cut the deficit to five before 1B Ben Gamel's RBI double in the third made it 8-4. The Redbirds would plate two tallies in the fifth to make it a 10-4 advantage, though Durham would fight back in the final frames.

Hulsizer drove in his fourth run of the night to start a four-run eighth that also featured run-scoring singles by CF Kameron Misner and DH Roberto Alvarez to narrow Durham's deficit to two. Hulsizer one inning later would plate C Rene Pinto with an RBI single to make it a one-run game, however the Bulls were unable to complete their comeback despite placing the winning run on base.

Hulsizer (3-5, 2 R, 1 HR, 5 RBI) over his last two games has recorded five hits, including a double and two home runs, while driving in nine runs. Four other Durham batters posted multi-hit efforts including Gamel (2-2, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB), who reached base in all five plate appearances.

Wainwright (5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO) earned the win, yielding four runs on seven hits while fanning nine batters over his 5.2 innings of work as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Redbirds. Memphis reliever Kodi Whitley (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) notched his first save, while Durham starter Taj Bradley (1.0 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) suffered the loss.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Bulls begin a two-week road trip starting with a six-game road set with the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday, May 2. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Durham returns home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 16 to start a six-game homestand with the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:35pm.

