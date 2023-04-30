Four Roster Moves Announced Sunday

The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves ahead of the team's finale against the Norfolk Tides on Sunday, April 30.

RHP Sean Burke was activated off Charlotte's Development List today and will get the start for the Knights today in the finale of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles). This season, Burke has appeared in one game with the Knights (April 18 against the Louisville Bats) and he was saddled with the loss (1.2 IP/5 ER). Ranked as the number five prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by Baseball America, Burke was originally selected in the third round of the July 2021 First-Year Player Draft by Chicago.

OF Stephen Piscotty was activated off the Injured List today. Piscotty, 32, was signed by the Chicago White Sox organization and assigned to Charlotte's active roster on April 22. He was placed on Charlotte's Injured List on April 25 (retroactive to April 23). He has appeared in one game with the Knights this season and went 0-for-3 with a run scored at the plate. A native of Pleasanton, CA, Piscotty owns a career .255 batting average with 643 hits, 142 doubles, nine triples, 93 home runs and 354 RBI in 726 career major-league games. He was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round (36th overall) of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Additionally, RHP Davis Martin was placed on Charlotte's Injured List today. In three starts with the Knights this season, Martin is 0-0 with a 2.81 ERA (16.0 IP). LHP Andrew Perez was assigned to Double-A Birmingham today. In six games with the Knights this season, Perez posted a 1-0 record with a 12.27 ERA (7.1 IP).

