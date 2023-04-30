Kolozsvary's 7th Inning Homer Lifts Tides To Series Win

CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (19-7) defeated the Charlotte Knights (12-15), 6-3, on Sunday at Truist Field. The game started with a 54 minute delay due to rain. The win clinched the series, 4-2, in Norfolk's favor and enter the month of May with the best record in the International League.

Neither team scored until the third inning when Shayne Fontana launched a solo home run, his first of the season. Tides starter Chris Vallimont started off right, retiring the first nine Knights he faced. But in the fourth, he gave up a leadoff double to Tim Anderson, who's on MLB rehab for the Chicago White Sox. After he advanced to third on a groundout, Anderson scored on a single by Hanser Alberto to tie the game. Alberto, who's also on MLB rehab, scored on a two-run homer by Carlos Perez to make it a 3-1 lead for Charlotte.

The Tides couldn't score again until the seventh inning when they took the lead on a four-spot. Fontana ripped a two-run triple to centerfield, and then scored on a two-run homer by Mark Kolozsvary to take the 5-3 lead for Norfolk.

Daz Cameron launched a solo home run to lead off the top of the ninth inning to cap the 6-3 win. Ryan Watson relieved Vallimont in the sixth and finished the game by tossing 4.0 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Norfolk returns home Tuesday to host the Durham Bulls after a league off-day on Monday. The Tides will host the Bulls for a six-game set after Norfolk opened the season with a three-game sweep. Durham is currently ranked second in the International League East, trailing Norfolk by 2.5 games at the conclusion of this game. The Memphis Redbirds currently host Durham, and play at 5:05 p.m. today. First pitch on Tuesday is 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kolo Goes Yard: Hitting his second home run of the season was Mark Kolozsvary...it was a go-ahead two-run shot that traveled 439 ft. off the batter's eye in center...it was the second-furthest hit of the season for the Tides (Josh Lester, 440 ft. on March 31 at Durham).

Fantastic Fontana: Coming in clutch today was Shayne Fontana, who went 2-for-4 with two runs, a triple, a home run and three RBI...he broke the game open with a solo home run in the third, and his triple scored two-runs in the seventh prior to Kolozsvary's go-ahed homer...it was his second multihit game of the series, the other happening in game one of the doubleheader on Friday...it was his first homer of the season and his second of his Tides career (August 20 vs. Durham).

