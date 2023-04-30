Syracuse Drops Series Finale to Toledo, 12-2, as Mets and Mud Hens Split Series

Toledo, OH - The Syracuse Mets ended their week in Toledo with a 12-2 loss on a sunny and mid-50s Sunday afternoon in northern Ohio. The Mets split the series with the Mud Hens, taking three out of the six games.

Toledo (17-9) took advantage of unforced Syracuse (14-13) errors and then played long ball in the first inning to roar out to a big lead. First, the Mud Hens loaded up the bases via two walks and a hit batter, sandwiched around a pair of lineouts. Jonathan Davis initially came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, drawing a walk to make it a 1-0 lead for the home team. The next batter, Jermaine Palacios, promptly cleared the bases, launching a no-doubt grand slam over the fence in left-center field to make it a 5-0 lead for Toledo in a flash. It was the first extra-base hit of the week for Palacios.

Fresh off the five runs scored with two outs in the first, the Mud Hens scored another two-out run in the second. Parker Meadows reached first base with one out on an infield single, promptly advancing to second on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. After a strikeout put the Mets one out away from escaping the inning, Andre Lipcius smacked a single into center field to score Meadows and make it a 6-0 game.

Toledo scored yet again in the fourth, combining two walks plus an RBI single from Justyn-Henry Malloy to make it 7-0. The Mud Hens continued to pour it on in the fifth, scoring four runs on five hits to advance the lead to 11-0. Jonathan Davis and Parker Meadows both had RBI doubles in the inning. They finished the game a combined 3-for-8 at the plate with two doubles, three runs driven in, and four runs scored.

Syracuse scored a run in the sixth, plating that run on a bases-loaded walk from DJ Stewart that scored Luke Ritter. The Mets would have their chances to score even more late in the game but to no avail. Syracuse had five combined hits in the sixth through ninth innings but scored just one more run and left eight runners on base. That extra run came via a solo shot from Mark Vientos in the eighth inning to make it an 11-1 game. Vientos had a remarkable weekend at the Mud Hens, going a combined 7-for-13 at the plate with four doubles, a home run, two runs scored, and four runs driven in.

Toledo wrapped up its scoring output with a solo home run from Brendon Davis in the bottom of the seventh, a majestic shot that sailed off the scoreboard beyond the left-field fence to give Toledo a 12-2 advantage. Davis finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored.

Syracuse finally returns home on Tuesday, beginning a six-game series against the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The first game in the week-long series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

