Memphis Hangs on Despite Late Durham Rally, Splits Series

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds concluded the six-game road trip at Durham with a 10-9 win over the Bulls on Sunday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Adam Wainwright made an MLB Rehab start in the win, his third of his current stint and first with Memphis. The right-handed pitcher tossed 5.2 innings, allowed four runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out nine batters. Wainwright threw 89 pitches, 61 strikes and earned the victory.

Memphis erupted for eight runs in the second inning to jump out to an 8-0 lead. Catcher Tres Barrera came up with the bases loaded and none out in the inning and clubbed his second grand slam of the season. Later in the inning, also with the bases loaded and none out, designated hitter Juan Yepez clubbed a two-run double. The final two runs came in to score on a wild pitch and double play, respectively.

Durham roared back with five runs across the eighth and ninth innings, but Memphis reliever Kodi Whitley stranded the tying run at third base with a game-ending strikeout to earn his first save of the season.

The Redbirds (18-9) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 2 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 6:45 p.m. to begin a six-game homestand.

