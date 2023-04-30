Series Finale Between Indians-Clippers Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
April 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Sunday afternoon's series finale vs. the Columbus Clippers at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Clippers return to the Circle City on Wednesday, June 21, with Game 1 scheduled for 1:05 PM ET. Game 2 will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, with both games set as seven-inning affairs.
The Indians emerged victorious in Saturday night's contest, 8-5, thanks to outstanding performances by starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and Josh Palacios. Ortiz spun his second consecutive quality start to earn the win and Palacios, playing in just his seventh game with the Indians, went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and career-high tying five RBI.
Indians baseball returns to Victory Field on Tuesday, May 16, following a 12-game road trip at Toledo and St. Paul. Action in Toledo is set to begin on Tuesday, May 2 with a 6:05 PM ET first pitch.
Rain Check Policy
Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for any future 2023 regular season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:
Club Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets
Loge Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets
Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets
Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets
