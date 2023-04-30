Saints and Red Wings Canceled Due to Incessant Mizzle; Game Will Not be Made Up
April 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Last year it was the final game of the series against the Nashville Sounds, nearly a year ago to the day, May 1, that the St. Paul Saints and Sounds canceled their final game of the series that wasn't made up. This year, it's the Saints and Rochester Red Wings. The game on Sunday was canceled due to rain and will not be made up as the two teams do not meet again this season. That means for the second straight season the Saints will not play the full allotment of 150 games.
The Saints have Monday off and return to action on Tuesday morning at CHS Field at 11:07 a.m. against the Nashville Sounds. The Saints and Sounds are both TBA for the pitching matchup. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, the Ball Live app (free), and MiLB.TV, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
