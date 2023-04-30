Stripers Allow 21 Runs for Second Time in 2023 at Buffalo Grabs Series Split

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Buffalo Bisons (11-15) pounced on Gwinnett Stripers (10-16) starter Michael Soroka for eight runs over three innings and kept up the onslaught throughout the game in a 21-9 blowout win on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: After the Bisons scored two in the top of the first, Eli White hit his third leadoff homer of the year in the bottom half to put the Stripers on the board. Buffalo plated five in the third inning, capped by a two-run double by Spencer Horwitz, and then erupted again for eight runs in the fifth with another two-run double, this time from Rafael Lantigua, to make the score 16-3. The next six runs belonged to Gwinnett, highlighted by a two-run homer from Braden Shewmake in the fifth inning. The Bisons would tack on five more runs in the eighth and ninth innings to win by a 21-9 score.

Key Contributors: L.J. Talley (6-for-6, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs), bested the previous Buffalo season high in hits by three. Horwitz (4-for-5, double, 6 RBIs), and Davis Schneider (1-for-5, homer, 4 RBIs) combined to drive in 10 runs. Joe Hudson (2-for-5, double, homer, RBI), Shewmake (2-for-5, double, homer, 3 RBIs), and White (1-for-5, homer, RBI) all homered for Gwinnett.

Noteworthy: For the third time in the series, the Stripers set a new benchmark for longest home run as White drilled a 449-foot leadoff homer in the first inning. After a combined 24 runs in the first four games of the series, the two sides combined to score 45 runs over the final two games. Forrest Wall saw his 18-game on base streak and 10-game hit streak snapped, but Hudson brought his own on-base streak to 12 games and Joshua Fuentes pushed his hit streak to nine games.

Next Game (May 2nd): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and the Bally Live app. RHP Beau Burrows (1-0, 3.24 ERA) for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Knights. It's Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field with $2 Hot Dogs and $1 Desserts, presented by Coolray Heating & Air.

