Knights Fall to Tides 6-3 on Sunday

April 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- First baseman Carlos Pérez homered for the second consecutive game, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 6-3 on Sunday afternoon from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

For Perez, the home run was his second in as many days and his team-leading sixth of the season. His two-run blast came during Charlotte's three-run fourth inning. In all, the Knights mustered just five hits on the afternoon.

RHP Sean Burke was activated off the Development List before the game and made his second start of the season with the Knights. Burke allowed just one run on three hits over four innings pitched. He walked two and fanned three batters.

Charlotte held a 3-1 lead after six innings, but RHP Lane Ramsey (2-3, 5.91) was saddled with the loss after he allowed four runs in the seventh inning. The inning was highlighted by a two-run triple from Shayne Fontana and a two-run home run by Mark Kolozsvary.

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson continued his MLB rehab stint and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Hanser Alberto, also on a rehab assignment, went 1-for-3 with a run scored and RBI.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening up a six-game road trip against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday from Gwinnett County Georgia. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from Coolray Field on Tuesday.

