RailRiders Shut out by Worcester Sunday

April 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 5-0 to the Worcester WooSox on a rainy Sunday. After winning the first two games, SWB fell in the series four to two.

The WooSox got on the board early. In the second inning, they recorded four straight hits to put up two runs. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Caleb Hamilton gave the home team a 3-0 lead.

Worcester tacked one on in the sixth on an RBI single from Daniel Polka.

In the eighth, Greg Allen was hit by a pitch to reach and immediately stole a base. Palka's single shot him home for a 5-0 advantage.

Both Elijah Dunham and Mickey Gasper recorded a pair of hits, but the RailRiders were shutout for the third time this season.

Ryan Weber tossed 5.1 innings on 84 pitches. The righty allowed four runs on eight hits. Barrett Loseke tossed an inning and a two-thirds clean. Michael Gomez gave up a run on one hit in the eighth.

Starter James Paxton did not let up a run over five and a third frames. He struck out eight and allowed just three base runners. Cam Booser pitched 1.2 innings not letting anything on his line. Joe Jacques and Chase Shugart each fired a scoreless frame.

The RailRiders return home on Tuesday to begin a 12-game homestand. The first series is against Rochester with lefty Tanner Tully slated to have the start.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Record: 10-17

