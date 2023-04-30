IronPigs Split Series with Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, Florida - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-14) fell in their series finale, 5-1, to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Park, splitting their six game series three games apiece.

The game was scoreless until the third inning. The first three hitters reached to start the frame for Jacksonville, with Peyton Burdick then ripping an RBI single to open the scoring. Charles LeBlanc and Jerar Encarnacion then each drew walks to force home two more runs to make it 3-0.

The IronPigs got their only run of the game in the fifth. Aramis Garcia whacked a solo homer, his second of the year, to make it 3-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp got that run back plus one more in the bottom of the fifth. Burdick walked and LeBlanc doubled to put runners at second and third. A sacrifice fly scored Burdick before two wild pitches brought LeBlanc across the plate to make it 5-1.

Sean Nolin (1-0) picked up the win for Jacksonville, allowing just one run in six innings on four hits and a walk, striking out six.

Cristopher Sanchez (0-1) suffered the loss for the IronPigs. He went four-plus innings, allowing five runs on five hits and seven walks, striking out three.

Anthony Maldonado (S, 2) picked up the save for Jacksonville, retiring all four hitters he faced, three by strikeout.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs kick off the second leg of their 12-game road trip on Tuesday, May 1 against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

