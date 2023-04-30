IronPigs Split Series with Jumbo Shrimp
April 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Jacksonville, Florida - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-14) fell in their series finale, 5-1, to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Park, splitting their six game series three games apiece.
The game was scoreless until the third inning. The first three hitters reached to start the frame for Jacksonville, with Peyton Burdick then ripping an RBI single to open the scoring. Charles LeBlanc and Jerar Encarnacion then each drew walks to force home two more runs to make it 3-0.
The IronPigs got their only run of the game in the fifth. Aramis Garcia whacked a solo homer, his second of the year, to make it 3-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp got that run back plus one more in the bottom of the fifth. Burdick walked and LeBlanc doubled to put runners at second and third. A sacrifice fly scored Burdick before two wild pitches brought LeBlanc across the plate to make it 5-1.
Sean Nolin (1-0) picked up the win for Jacksonville, allowing just one run in six innings on four hits and a walk, striking out six.
Cristopher Sanchez (0-1) suffered the loss for the IronPigs. He went four-plus innings, allowing five runs on five hits and seven walks, striking out three.
Anthony Maldonado (S, 2) picked up the save for Jacksonville, retiring all four hitters he faced, three by strikeout.
Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs kick off the second leg of their 12-game road trip on Tuesday, May 1 against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 30, 2023
- Storm Chasers Weather Sounds Rally to Take Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Split Series with Jumbo Shrimp - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Strolls by Lehigh Valley - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Fall to Tides 6-3 on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Tally Early, Often in 21-9 Romp in Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Mud Hens Dominant in Series Finale vs Mets - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Wins Second Straight Game for Series Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Drops Series Finale to Toledo, 12-2, as Mets and Mud Hens Split Series - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Allow 21 Runs for Second Time in 2023 at Buffalo Grabs Series Split - Gwinnett Stripers
- Kolozsvary's 7th Inning Homer Lifts Tides To Series Win - Norfolk Tides
- Paxton Dominant, Palka Drives in Three as WooSox Win Series - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Shut out by Worcester Sunday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Finale Between Indians-Clippers Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Four Roster Moves Announced Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- April 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 30, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints and Red Wings Canceled Due to Incessant Mizzle; Game Will Not be Made Up - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings, Saints Canceled Sunday - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 30 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs Split Series with Jumbo Shrimp
- Jhailyn Ortiz Posts Second Straight Multi-Hit Game as IronPigs Downed by Jumbo Shrimp
- Simon Muzziotti's Big Game Helps IronPigs Thump Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs' Win Streak Snapped at Five by Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs Shutout Jumbo Shrimp to Extend Win Streak to Five