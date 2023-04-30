Storm Chasers Weather Sounds Rally to Take Series Finale

April 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (14-12) failed to buck the trend of losing the series finale, dropping their fifth-straight with a 10-6 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers in front of 9,469 fans at First Horizon Park. Despite the loss, Nashville takes the series 4-2 over the Royals affiliate.

The Sounds found themselves down 5-1 through four and a half innings before they began another comeback. Tyrone Taylor got a couple back by crushing a two-run homer over the left field wall, his first home run on this current rehab assignment. In the sixth, Nashville made it a one-run contest with RBI hits by Cam Devanney who singled and Andruw Monasterio who doubled.

A strange seventh inning got Nashville to draw even at 6-6 after the stretch, as Eddy Alvarez walked, stole second, advanced on an error to third and scored on a wild pitch. However, Omaha answered with four runs in the eighth to go on and win the contest.

Robert Gasser was roughed up after what began as a decent start. He gave up three homers and six runs (5 ER) on three walks and four strikeouts. The bullpen also faltered for the first time this series, with J.B. Bukauskas being charged with three runs (2 ER) in the eighth inning and J.C. Mejia gave up another in Omaha's big inning.

Eddy Alvarez continued his barrage of hits with a three-knock performance, also scoring two runs and reaching via walk. Six other Sounds logged a hit in the contest and eight reached base at least once.

The Sounds will hit the road and travel to Minnesota for a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (1-1, 5.57) will start for Nashville on Tuesday, facing Saints hurler Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.42). Game one is set for Tuesday morning at 11:07 a.m. central at CHS Field.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro's hitting streak came to an end with his 0-for-4 day. He did reach via walk to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. He's batting .303 (23-for-76) with 11 RBI during the on-base streak.

Jon Singleton singled and walked to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. He's walked 20 times with a .419 on-base percentage during the streak.

Robert Gasser gave up three home runs for the first time in his professional career.

Nashville falls to 0-5 on the season in series finales.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.