Jacksonville Strolls by Lehigh Valley

April 30, 2023







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Behind a strong outing from Sean Nolin (1-0), the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp split their series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, defeating them 5-1 at 121 Financial Ballpark Sunday afternoon.

The Jumbo Shrimp (13-12) earned 11 walks in the victory, their most in a game since taking 12 free passes on June 15, 2019 at Birmingham. It was Jacksonville's most walks at home since 11 bases on balls on August 6, 2015 against Pensacola.

Jacksonville put up a trio of runs against Lehigh Valley (12-14) starter Cristopher Sánchez (0-1) in the third frame. Xavier Edwards led off with a walk and Joey Wendle sliced a single. A double steal put runners on second and third for Jordan Groshans, who worked a walk to load the bases with no outs. In the ensuing at-bat, Peyton Burdick singled to bring in Edwards as the Jumbo Shrimp took a 1-0 lead.. Back-to-back walks with the bases loaded plated two more runs for Jacksonville..

Nolin put up four consecutive scoreless innings before yielding a solo home run in the top half of the fifth to Aramis Garcia (2) to cut the deficit to 3-1..

Jacksonville picked up two runs in the fifth, extending their lead.. After a walk, Charles Leblanc laced a double and Brian Miller hit a sacrifice fly to scratch across a run. Two wild pitches allowed Leblanc to come home from second and tally another run to push their lead to 5-1.

Anthony Maldonado entered in relief and struck out three of the four batters he faced to collect his second save of the season.

Jacksonville will travel to Memphis to begin their six-game series with the Redbirds on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m from AutoZone Park. The Jumbo Shrimp will start RHP Ronald Bolaños (0-1, 1.08) and the Redbirds will counter with LHP Connor Thomas (3-1, 5.33). Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on MiLB t.v, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

