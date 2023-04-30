Iowa Wins Second Straight Game for Series Victory

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (16-8) won their fourth series of the year with a 13-0 victory over the Louisville Bats (9-17) in the series finale, Sunday at Principal Park.

Iowa's offense kept rolling after 18 runs last night, scoring 13 runs on 10 hits in today's victory. They started with two runs in the first on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly. The I-Cubs didn't push across any runs in the second, but got back on the board in each of the next three frames.

They scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth sparked by two doubles from Matt Mervis, one from Dom Nuñez and one from Brennen Davis. Already up 9-0, Mervis drove in another run with an RBI single followed by a two-run shot from Yonathan Perlaza, bringing Iowa's lead to 13-0 after five.

Javier Assad had his longest start of the year with the I-Cubs, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings. The first three pitchers out of the bullpen combined for 3.1 perfect innings, striking out five along the way.

Manuel Rodriguez walked each of the first two batters he faced, but then struck out the side to secure the shutout and series win for the I-Cubs.

POSTGAME NOTES:

All five of Iowa's pitchers struck out at least one batter today, as the five pitchers combined to strikeout 13. Javier Assad led the way with six strikeouts.

Matt Mervis went 3-for-4 with four runs scored, two doubles, three runs batted in and a walk out of the three-hole. The first baseman is now hitting .295 this year.

Iowa's 3-6 hitters in their lineup drove in nine of their 13 runs today. The four hitters had six of the team's 10 hits.

Iowa will get the day off tomorrow and travel to Columbus, where they will start a six-game series against the Clippers. First pitch from Huntington Park on Tuesday is scheduled for 5:15 CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

