ECHL Reschedules Solar Bears at Icemen Game

May 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL and Jacksonville Icemen, have announced that their road game that was originally scheduled for April 28 at Jacksonville has been rescheduled and will now be played on Wednesday, May 26 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 p.m.

The Solar Bears return to action tonight when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.