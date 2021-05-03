ECHL Reschedules Solar Bears at Icemen Game
May 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL and Jacksonville Icemen, have announced that their road game that was originally scheduled for April 28 at Jacksonville has been rescheduled and will now be played on Wednesday, May 26 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 p.m.
The Solar Bears return to action tonight when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m.
