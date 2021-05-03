Joly, Luchuk lead Solar Bears to 3-2 win over Stingrays

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aaron Luchuk and Michael Joly each recorded a goal and an assist as the Orlando Solar Bears (29-21-4-1) hung on for a 3-2 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (23-19-9-3) on Monday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

First Period

Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (23) at 18:43. Assisted by Michael Joly and Tristin Langan.

Shots: ORL 11, SC 6

Second Period

South Carolina goal: Andrew Cherniwchan (14) at 6:17. Assisted by Justin Florek and Connor Moore.

Orlando goal: Anthony Repaci (4) at 13:49. Assisted by Mark Auk and Fabrizio Ricci.

South Carolina goal: Caleb Herbert (8) at 18:09. Assisted by Matthew Weis and Andrew Cherniwchan.

Shots: ORL 9, SC 12

Third Period

Michael Joly (13) at 11:04. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Kevin Lohan.

Shots: ORL 12, SC 8

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 24-for-26

SC: Matt Jurusik, 29-for-32

THREE STARS:

1) Michael Joly - ORL

2) Aaron Luchuk - ORL

3) Anthony Repaci - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando improved to 17-4-2-1 when scoring first, and 18-0-0-0 when surrendering two or fewer goals

Joly's performance extended his point and goal-scoring streaks to four games (4g-3a)

Luchuk also extended his point streak to four games (3g-3a); Luchuk also reached 60 points on the season thanks to his efforts tonight, becoming only the second player behind Eric Faille (60 in 2015-16, 70 in 2016-17) to reach the 60-point plateau in a single season

Matthew Spencer's assist on Luchuk's first-period goal was his 50th pro point (9g-41a)

Clint Windsor picked up his 17th victory of the season; he's now tied with Florida's Jake Hildebrand and Indy's Dan Bakala for second in the ECHL in wins

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

