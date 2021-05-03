Blades Gear up for Return to Play

Road Trip Postponement: Last weekend's games against the Indy Fuel and the Fort Wayne Komets were postponed due to league safety protocols. Other schedule changes related to these postponements will be announced at a later date.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades return home to Hertz Arena this Wednesday, May 5 for a matchup with the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Barefoot Wine, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs, and $4 New Amsterdam and Pink Whitney Vodka! Calling all College Students - Show your College ID at the Hertz Arena Box Office and receive $5 tickets at every Blades Wednesday Night home game! Find tickets for the game on May 5 HERE.

The Blades and Stingrays meet again at Hertz Arena on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. for another 239 Friday! Enjoy 2 Premium Tickets, 2 Rum Haven Rum Buckets (Coconut Themed), AND 2 autographed programs for only $39! Take advantage of the 239 Fridays online only offer at FloridaEverblades.com/239. Kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of an adult entree at Breakaway Sports Pub, located inside Hertz Arena. All frontline/essential workers receive a buy one, get one free ticket offer for all remaining Friday regular season home games. Find the Frontline Fridays ticket offer HERE. Friday is also Beach Night courtesy of Molly Moo's Ice Cream, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a beach towel courtesy of Arthrex! Find tickets to Friday's game HERE.

The weekend wraps up with a 7:00 p.m. contest between Florida and South Carolina on Saturday, May 8 at Hertz Arena. Saturday is Blackout Night! The Blades will wear specialty black jerseys, and the jersey auction proceeds will be donated to the Passion Foundation. Download the DASH Auction App to bid on the jerseys! Enjoy free Live Music from TC and The Troublemakers outside Hertz Arena before the game from 5:00-7:00 p.m.! Find tickets to the game on May 8 HERE.

