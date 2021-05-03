Allen Americans Weekly

May 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), are back home for three games this week starting on Wednesday night against the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans swept the Wichita Thunder this past weekend, winning all three games.

Next Up: Wednesday, May 5th vs. Tulsa Oilers

Next Up: Friday, May 7th vs. Tulsa Oilers

Last Week's Record: 4-0-0

Overall record: 34-18-2-1: 71 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Tuesday, April 27th vs. Tulsa Oilers 3-2 OTW

Game Winning Goal: Brett Neumann (Allen)

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson (Allen)

Losing Goalie: Hayden Hawkey (Tulsa)

Shots on Goal: Allen (33) Tulsa (19)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 3) (Tulsa 1 for 3)

Friday, April 30 vs. Wichita Thunder 3-2 SOW

Game Winning Goal: Zane Franklin (Allen)

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson (Allen)

Losing Goalie: Evan Buitenhuis (Wichita)

Shots on Goal: Allen (38) Wichita (23)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 4) (Wichita 1 for 3)

Saturday, May 1 vs. Wichita Thunder 4-1 W

Game Winning Goal: Brett Neumann (Allen)

Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte (Allen)

Losing Goalie: Evan Buitenhuis (Wichita)

Shots on Goal: Allen (36) Utah (22)

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 4) (Wichita 1 for 4)

Sunday, May 2 vs Wichita Thunder 4-3 OTW

Game Winning Goal: Spencer Asuchak (Allen)

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson (Allen)

Losing Goalie: Hayden Lavigne (Wichita)

Shots on Goal: Allen (34) Wichita (43)

Power Play Results: (Allen 3 for 7) (Wichita 2 for 6)

- This Week's Games -

Wednesday, May 5 vs Tulsa, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Friday, May 7 @ Tulsa, 7:05 pm CST

Location: BOK Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Saturday, May 8 vs. Tulsa, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Sunday, May 9 vs. Tulsa, 2:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Corey Mackin (20)

Assists - Matt Register (37)

Points - Les Lancaster (45)

Power Play Goals - Spencer Asuchak (8)

Power Play Assists - Matt Register (19)

Shorthanded Goals - Corey Mackin (3)

Shorthanded Assists - Colby McAuley and several others (1)

Game Winning Goals - Jesse Mychan and Les Lancaster (4)

First Goal - Corey Mackin (5)

Insurance Goals - Spencer Asuchak and Corey Mackin (3)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (113)

Plus/Minus - Philip Beaulieu (+12)

Shots on Goal - Corey Mackin (154)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.925)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (13)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.34)

Shutouts -Jake Paterson and Justin Kapelmaster (2)

*Hayden Hawkey (1)

*Traded to Tulsa.

Americans Notables:

Allen has scored the second most goals in the league (179).

Allen has the most home wins in the ECHL with 20 (20-6-2-1).

Les Lancaster is 11th in the league in scoring with 45 points.

Spencer Asuchak is tied for the best shooting percentage in the league at 23.4 %.

Jake Paterson is third in the league with 2.34 goals against average.

Jake Paterson is fourth in the league with a 0.925 save percentage.

Les Lancaster leads all defensemen with 17 goals.

Matt Register leads all defensemen with 39 assists.

