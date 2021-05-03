Henry and Gahagen Join Grizzlies in Series of Transactions

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Nick Henry and goaltender Parker Gahagen return to the Utah Grizzlies roster. Henry was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles and Gahagen returns from loan to Colorado (AHL).

Henry had 4 goals and 3 assists in 4 games with Utah earlier in the 2020-21 season. His highlights include scoring the game winning goal in overtime on February 20, 2021 vs Rapid City. The next afternoon Henry scored 3 goals and 1 assist to lead Utah to a 4-3 win. Nick has played in 14 games with Colorado this season, scoring 3 goals and 1 assist. Henry will wear number 12 for Utah.

Gahagen appeared in 4 games with the Grizzlies earlier this season, where he had a 1-1-1 record with a 2.12 goals against average and a .930 save percentage. Gahagen also played in 3 games with the Eagles and had a 2.09 goals against average and a .939 save percentage. In 19 career ECHL games he has an 11-5-1 record with a .939 save percentage and a 1.87 goals against average. Gahagen will wear number 35 for Utah.

In separate roster moves forward Christian Horn and defenseman Michael Prapavessis have been released. Goaltender Kevin Carr has been recalled by Colorado (AHL).

The Grizzlies host the Rush in a big 4 game series at Maverik Center on May 4-5, 7-8. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com. Beginning on Tuesday, 11 of the last 17 regular season games are at home.

