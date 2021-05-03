ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
May 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #378, Utah at Tulsa, on May 1.
Utah's Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of a cross-checking infraction at 19:26 of the first period.
Hodgson will miss Utah's games vs. Rapid City on May 4 and May 5.
Utah's Matthew Boucher has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 19:05 of the third period.
Boucher will miss Utah's games vs. Rapid City on May 4, May 5 and May 7.
Utah head coach Tim Branham has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his game misconduct at 19:05 of the third period.
Branham will miss Utah's game vs. Rapid City on May 4.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 3, 2021
- Henry and Gahagen Join Grizzlies in Series of Transactions - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - May 3 - ECHL
- Oilers Announce Series of Roster Moves - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Komets Home Win Streak Reaches Five - Fort Wayne Komets
- Peters Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer for April - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita's Peters Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Former Cyclones Goaltender Michael Houser to Make NHL Debut - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Gear up for Return to Play - Florida Everblades
- 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings, Presented by FEVO, to be Held August 15-17 - ECHL
- ECHL Reschedules Solar Bears at Icemen Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Schedule Changes - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Schedule Changes - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, May 3 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Schedule Changes - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.