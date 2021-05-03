ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #378, Utah at Tulsa, on May 1.

Utah's Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of a cross-checking infraction at 19:26 of the first period.

Hodgson will miss Utah's games vs. Rapid City on May 4 and May 5.

Utah's Matthew Boucher has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 19:05 of the third period.

Boucher will miss Utah's games vs. Rapid City on May 4, May 5 and May 7.

Utah head coach Tim Branham has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his game misconduct at 19:05 of the third period.

Branham will miss Utah's game vs. Rapid City on May 4.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

