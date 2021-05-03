Peters Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer for April

May 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Wichita Thunder defenseman Alex Peters is the AMI Graphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for April after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.

Peters posted an even or better rating in each of his 12 games in April, including three games where he was +3 - April 22 and April 23 at Kansas City and April 28 against Utah.

The 24-year-old has posted six points (2g-4a) and a +9 rating in 20 games with the Thunder this season.

Prior to turning pro, Peters posted 33 points (9g-24a) in 51 games at St. Mary's University and recorded 71 points (14g-57a) in 239 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Plymouth and Flint.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI GraphicsÂ will present Alex Peters with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner at an upcoming Thunder home game.

The Thunder heads to Kansas City on Thursday to continue their five-game road trip with the opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.