Former Cyclones Goaltender Michael Houser to Make NHL Debut

Cincinnati, OH - After nine years of playing professional hockey, former Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser will make his NHL debut this evening as the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Islander.

Houser is the 26th former Cyclones player to ascend to the NHL and the second this season (Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen). He is the 696th ECHL alum to appear in an NHL game all time and the 18th this season.

After a stellar junior hockey career, Houser was signed to an entry-level contract by the Florida Panthers. He made his professional debut with the Cyclones during the 2012-2013 season and posted a 17-10-2 regular season record and a 9-8-0 post season record. Houser has appeared in 75 total AHL games and 255 total ECHL games. He has spent the majority of the 2020-2021 season as a part of the Buffalo Sabres Taxi Squad and this will be his first game appearance this year. His last game action was a March 7, 2019 1-0 shutout for the Cyclones where he stopped all 24 shots by the Toledo Walleye.

"I've always thought as long as I have that I'll just be patient, work hard and hopefully I get my chance," Houser said. "I've certainly gotten it tonight."

"It's still hockey," he said. "Like, I've always viewed myself as a hockey player. That's always been my job ever since I turned pro when I was 20, I've just been working for this moment. The work never changes based on where you're playing, whether it's Cincinnati, Rochester or Buffalo."

During his career, Houser has spent parts of five seasons in Cincinnati with the Cyclones posting a 103-56-13 all-time record with the Clones'. His best season in Cincy was the 2018-2019 campaign where he posted a 29-7-5 regular season record with a 2.13 goals against average and .922 save percentage earning him First Team All-ECHL Team and Goaltender of the Year accolades.

"Michael has been the model of consistency throughout his career," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "To see him earn this opportunity is no surprise to his teammates and coaches over the years. He constantly strives to improve and is as competitive a goalie as I have ever seen."

