Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, May 3 at 7 PM

SC Stingrays at Orlando Solar Bears

Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Amway Center at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays' offense has come alive, totaling 13 goals in two wins over the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday and Sunday. SC will look to continue their high-scoring run on Monday in the final game of their series with their divisional rival on Monday night at the Amway Center. Monday's contest is the 10th matchup of the two clubs during 2020-21, both of whom are currently locked in a battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando has had the edge in the season series, winning five of the nine previous matchups. After this week's series, the two clubs will still see each other four more times in the Sunshine State before the end of the regular season. The Stingrays came into the series after claiming their first overtime win of the year in Greenville Sunday. Orlando recently took two of three games from the Indy Fuel in their first trip to Indianapolis since 2016. The Solar Bears hold claim to fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage of .565, while SC sits in sixth place (.547).

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in fourth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 28-21-4-1 record after 54 games. The Solar Bears are led by forward Aaron Luchuk who is second in the ECHL with 58 points on 22 goals and 36 assists. Forward Tristin Langan ranks eighth in the league with 47 points (22g, 25a). Defender Mark Auk leads the team in scoring from the blue line with 36 points in 51 games on five goals and 31 assists. Newcomer Michael Joly was acquired from Wheeling just before the ECHL's trade deadline and has already made an impact, scoring six points on four goals and two assists in his first five games with the team. Joly has 27 points (12g, 15a) in 25 games this season. Goaltender Clint Windsor is having another solid year for Orlando, posting a 2.81 goals-against average along with a .910 save percentage and two shutouts.

