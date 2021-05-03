ECHL Transactions - May 3
May 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 3, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Matt Petgrave, D
Greenville:
Kevin McKernan, D
Utah:
Christian Horn, F
Michael Prapavessis, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve
Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve
Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve [4/30]
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve
Add David Quenneville, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Magee, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Blake Hillman, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Hayden Stewart, G signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Parker Gahagen, G returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Carr, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)
