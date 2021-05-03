ECHL Transactions - May 3

May 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 3, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Matt Petgrave, D

Greenville:

Kevin McKernan, D

Utah:

Christian Horn, F

Michael Prapavessis, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve

Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve [4/30]

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve

Add David Quenneville, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Magee, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Blake Hillman, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Hayden Stewart, G signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Parker Gahagen, G returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Carr, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.