ECHL Announces Schedule Changes
May 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following changes to the League's schedule.
* The Florida at Fort Wayne game that was postponed on Sunday, May 2, has been rescheduled as Wheeling at Fort Wayne on Wednesday, May 12.
* The Indy at Wheeling game that was postponed on Wednesday, April 28 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 26.
* The Wheeling at Jacksonville game that was scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 will now be Orlando at Jacksonville on May 26.
