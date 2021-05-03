Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have returned home from an eight-game road trip and now dig into a busy month of May that features 13 games at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, including three games this week against the South Carolina Stingrays and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, May 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 7 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7 p.m.

ï»¿Saturday, May 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union (specialty jersey)

SEASON RECORD: 28-21-4-1 (.565)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0Â

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES:Â 5-4-1-0Â

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ï»¿ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 58 points

MOST GOALS: Tristin Langan and Aaron Luchuk - 22 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron LuchukÂ - 36 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 46Â PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Nolan Valleau - +18

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, April 26 at Indy Fuel: 5-1 W

In a continuation of the game started on Saturday, April 24, the Solar Bears added to their two-goal lead when play resumed with 5:04 remaining in the first period on Monday, as Aaron Luchuk, Fabrizio Ricci and Tristin Langan added goals to complete the game and give Orlando a 2-1-0-0 series win over Indy.

Wednesday, April 28 at Jacksonville: POSTPONED

Wednesday's road game against Jacksonville was postponed, per ECHL Health and Safety protocols; the game will now be played on Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 30 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 6-2 L

Michael Joly scored in his home debut and Aaron Luchuk continued to add to his team-leading point totals with his 22nd goal of the season, but Stingrays' netminder Alex Dubeau made 33 saves and held Orlando to only two goals.

Sunday, May 2 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 7-4 L

Michael Joly scored early in the first periodÂ to give Orlando the initial lead, but the Stingrays got multi-goal performances from Andrew Cherniwchan, Dan DeSalvo and Max Novak, as the Solar Bears dropped their second consecutive home match to South Carolina.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:

Christopher Gibson - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .875 Sv%

Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1.000 Sv%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 25 GP, 9-10-3, .907 Sv%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 30 GP, 2g-7a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 37 GP, 1g-4a

*Indicates currently on taxi squad

Aaron Luchuk is second in league scoring, and first in the Eastern Conference, with 58 points (22g-36a)

Orlando is third with a power play operating at 21.1%

Michael Joly carries a three-game goal-scoring streak (3g) into tonight's game

Orlando is fourth with a 3.07 goals-for per game average

Joe Garreffa is third in rookie scoring with 35 points in 41 games

The Solar Bears are 17-0-0-1 when leading after two periods

Chris LeBlanc needs two more assists (78) to pass Denver Manderson and Eric Faille for the most assists in club history

The Solar Bears went 8-5-1-0 in the month of April

Mark Auk is third in power-play assists with 15

Orlando is 17-0-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals

Clint Windsor is fourth in the ECHL with 16 wins

Orlando is 28-4-2-0 when scoring three or more goals

