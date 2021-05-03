2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings, Presented by FEVO, to be Held August 15-17

May 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings, presented by FEVO, will be held in conjunction with the American Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) and Ticket Summit conferences, which will take place concurrently at Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas from August 15-17, 2021.

The ECHL Summer Meetings, presented by FEVO, will include the ECHL Vendors' Showcase, and two days of Sales, Marketing, and Communications Meetings.

"We are excited to bring our ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings back to Las Vegas in 2021 in conjunction with the ALSD and Ticket Summit Conferences," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "It has been a difficult year, but this event gives us the opportunity to get back together as a League, as well as join up with other industry professionals from the other conferences, as we continue to make strides against the pandemic and return to normal for the 2021-22 Season. We appreciate the continued support of our partners at FEVO for their commitment to providing the best possible fan experience when it comes to purchasing tickets and enjoying game day. Their assistance with the Summer Meetings is immensely valuable for our preparation for the upcoming season, and we're excited to continue to evolve our partnership for years to come."

"We're extremely excited about the upcoming ECHL season and are proud to present the Summer Meetings," said FEVO Founder, CEO and President Ari Daie. "The Meetings are a great coming together of all of the best minds of the sport, and we're grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of the ECHL's plans for the future."

The ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will feature participants from all 27 ECHL Member Teams, as well as representatives and guest speakers from other hockey leagues throughout North America including the Southern Professional Hockey League, United States Hockey League, National Women's Hockey League, American Hockey League, National Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League.

"This show is the largest ticketing conference in the world," said Don Vaccaro of Ticket Summit. "We welcome all the stakeholders in sports to get together in Vegas to see all the new technology everyone has been working on for the past year in one exhibition hall. This is an unbelievable opportunity for all in the sports and ticketing industry to come together to improve the fan experience, economics and distribution of inventory."

Sports and ticketing are expected to make a dramatic rebound from the unprecedented halt experienced due to the COVID pandemic, as public officials continue to remove restrictions on large gatherings that have been in place since March of 2020. Thought leaders from teams, ticketing providers, technological solution providers and other industry insiders are expected to converge on Las Vegas for the one-of-a-kind sports ticketing summit taking place in August.

Event organizers say that more than 1,000 passes have already been sold, with conference-goers able to purchase their pass for either, while enjoying conference and trade show access at both Ticket Summit and ALSD. The addition of the ECHL's meetings only expand the already large contingent of sports and entertainment organizations expected to attend and present this summer.

More information about the event and passes is available at www.SportsTicketingSummit.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.