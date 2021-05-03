Oilers Announce Series of Roster Moves

TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday the additions of forward Robby Jackson and goaltender Hayden Stewart.

Jackson, 23, returns to Tulsa on loan from Utica of the AHL. Jackson registered 40 points (19G, 21A) in 57 games with the Oilers last season. The Alameda, CA native has 12 career AHL games between the Utica Comets and San Antonio Rampage, registering three points.

"Robby comes back to Tulsa looking to pick up where he left off last season," said head coach Rob Murray. "He's a competitive player that has a nose for the net. He hasn't played a ton of hockey this year, so he's really excited to be here. Robby brings another offensive weapon to the lineup, and he's a great teammate who is liked by everyone in the room."

The 5'9, 190 lbs. forward played collegiately at St. Cloud State, compiling 121 points (52G, 69A) in 149 games with the Huskies. Jackson won an NCHC championship with St. Cloud in 2015-16.

The 23-year-old had a successful junior career in the USHL, producing 80 points (42G, 38A) in 104 games, earning USHL All-Rookie Team and Rookie of the Year honors in 2013-14. Jackson represented Team USA in the 2014-15 Ivan Hlinka tournament, receiving a bronze medal for his efforts.

Stewart, 26, signs with Tulsa from Birmingham of the SPHL. The 6'3, 205 lbs. goaltender has played in 66 career SPHL games, earning a 3.10 GAA, a .904 save percentage and a 28-25-3 record. Stewart also has 10 career ECHL games split among Cincinnati, Orlando and Fort Wayne, compiling a 3.92 GAA and a .885 save percentage en route to a 3-6-0 record.

"Hayden comes to us at the end of his SPHL season with Birmingham," said head coach Rob Murray. "We were looking to bring in a backup with experience. He's played a few years in the SPHL, and he's got some ECHL experience as well. We've been using an EBUG as of late, and Hayden gives us someone who can come into a game if needed."

The Rockford, IL native spent his college career with Cornell, posting a 2.01 GAA, a .925 save percentage and a 6-7-1 record with the Big Red.

A product of the USHL, Stewart won the Clark Cup with the Indiana Ice in 2013-14. Stewart finished his USHL career with a 2.85 GAA, a .900 save percentage and a 24-14-2 record.

The Oilers play four games against the Allen Americans this week, starting on May 5 at the Allen Event Center. The Oilers return to the BOK Center for a 7:05 p.m. tilt on May 7 before returning to Allen for games on May 8 and 9.

