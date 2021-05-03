Wichita's Peters Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Wichita Thunder defenseman Alex Peters is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for April after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.

Peters posted an even or better rating in each of his 12 games in April, including three games where he was +3 - April 22 and April 23 at Kansas City and April 28 against Utah.

The 24-year-old has posted six points (2g-4a) and a +8 rating in 22 games with the Thunder this season.

Prior to turning pro, Peters posted 33 points (9g-24a) in 51 games at St. Mary's University and recorded 71 points (14g-57a) in 239 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Plymouth and Flint.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Alex Peters with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner at an upcoming Thunder home game.

Runner Up: Nolan Valleau, Orlando (+11).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Allen - Matt Register (+4); Florida - Cole MacDonald and Marcus Vela (+4); Fort Wayne - Jackson Leef (+8); Greenville - Garrett Thompson (+8); Indy - Tim Davison and Alex Rauter (+2); Jacksonville - Mike Szmatula (+10); Kansas City - Marcus Crawford (+4); Rapid City - Cedric Montminy (+6); South Carolina - Andrew Cherniwchan (+6); Tulsa - Curtis Leonard (+6); Utah - Ryan Lowney and Cedric Pare (+4) and Wheeling - Austin Fyten and Nick Rivera (+6).

