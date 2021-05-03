ECHL Announces Schedule Changes

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following changes to the League's schedule.

* The Florida at Fort Wayne game that was postponed on Sunday, May 2, has been rescheduled as Wheeling at Fort Wayne on Wednesday, May 12.

* The Indy at Wheeling game that was postponed on Wednesday, April 28 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 26.

* The Wheeling at Jacksonville game that was scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 will now be Orlando at Jacksonville on May 26.

