ECHL Announces Schedule Changes

May 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







Princeton, NJ - The ECHL on Monday announced the following changes to the League's schedule.

* The Florida at Fort Wayne game that was postponed on Sunday, May 2, has been rescheduled as Wheeling at Fort Wayne on Wednesday, May 12.

* The Indy at Wheeling game that was postponed on Wednesday, April 28 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 26.

* The Wheeling at Jacksonville game that was scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 will now be Orlando at Jacksonville on May 26.

Fans who had tickets for the game between the Nailers and Fuel on Wednesday, April 28 may use those tickets for the rescheduled date of Wednesday, May 26.

With these changes, the Nailers will now play 68 games during the 2020-21 regular season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.