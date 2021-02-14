ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions February 14

February 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Kansas City's Corrin fined, suspended

Kansas City's Willie Corrin has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #147, Allen at Kansas City, on Feb. 13.

Corrin is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 10:50 of the second period.

Corrin will miss Kansas City's game vs. Allen today (Feb. 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.