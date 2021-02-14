Americans Blank Kansas City Behind Jake Paterson's 16 Saves

Allen Americans forward Samuel Laberge (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks)

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), blanked the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night 3-0 behind a 16-save shutout by Jake Paterson.

All Allen goals came from defensemen on Saturday night. Les Lancaster opened the scoring in the first period netting his fourth of the season at the 11:19 mark from Will Lochead and Zane Franklin. The Americans outshot Kansas City 12 to 6 in the opening frame.

Nolan Kneen added to the Americans lead in the second period, firing a shot through traffic that found the back of the Kansas City net for his fourth goal of the year to put Allen up 2-0.

Les Lancaster was awarded a penalty shot in the third period after being hauled down on a breakaway. Lancaster cashed in on his second goal of the night and fifth of the year to give the Americans a 3-0 lead.

Jake Paterson was outstanding in net stopping all 16 shots he faced. The Americans are 2-0 against Kansas City this season with both wins coming at Cable Dahmer Arena. In the two wins, the Americans have outscored Kansas City 5 to 1.

Game two of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm. The Americans return home next weekend to face Kansas City on Friday and Saturday night February 19th and 20th.

The Gates at Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. ALN - L. Lancaster

2. ALN - W. Lochead

3. ALN - J. Paterson

