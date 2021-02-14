Big First Period Leads to Kansas City Win
February 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson tries to keep the Kansas City Mavericks at bay
(Allen Americans)
Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), lost to the Kansas City Mavericks on Sunday afternoon by a score of 4-2 at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.
The Mavericks jumped on the Americans early outshooting the visitors 11-0 in the first three minutes of the game. The Americans gave up a league-high 23 shots in the first period and three goals as the Mavericks jumped out to a 3-0 lead.
Allen cut the lead to 3-1 in the second period on Corey Mackin's 10th goal of the season. Mackin tied Jesse Mychan for the team lead in goals with a power play goal at the 2:13 mark of the period. Matt Register and Conner Bleackley had the assists.
Brodie Reid cashed in with his 11th of the season in the third period to give Kansas City their three-goal lead back at 7:10 of the final frame. Samuel Laberge deflected home a Turner Ottenbreit shot in the third period to cut the lead to 4-2. The Americans pulled the goalie late in the final frame, but were unable to get any closer. The same two teams meet tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm CST.
The Gates at Allen Station 3 Stars of the Game:
1. KC - R. Bordson
2. KC - B. Reid
3. KC - M. Crawford
