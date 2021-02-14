Three Goal First Period Leads Mavs to 4-2 Victory over Allen

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 4-2 Sunday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena. Zach Osburn, Rob Bordson, Darik Angeli, and Brodie Reid netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Monday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Zach Osburn (2) at 8:01. Assisted by Rob Bordson and Bryan Lemos.

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (8) at 15:03. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Brodie Reid.

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (2) at 16:13. Assisted by Boston Leier and Noah Delmas.

Shots: KC 23, ALN 6

Second Period

Allen goal: Corey Mackin (10) at 2:13. Assisted by Matt Register and Conner Bleackley.

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (11) at 7:10. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Giorgio Estephan.

Shots: KC 11, ALN 9

Third Period

Allen goal: Samuel Laberge (3) at 13:06. Assisted by Turner Ottenbreit and Zane Franklin.

Shots: KC 8, ALN 14

Notes and Streaks

Rob Bordson registered a multipoint game on one goal and one assist.

Brodie Reid registered a multipoint game on one goal and one assist.

The Mavericks went two-for-five on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.

