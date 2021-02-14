Three Goal First Period Leads Mavs to 4-2 Victory over Allen
February 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 4-2 Sunday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena. Zach Osburn, Rob Bordson, Darik Angeli, and Brodie Reid netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Monday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Zach Osburn (2) at 8:01. Assisted by Rob Bordson and Bryan Lemos.
Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (8) at 15:03. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Brodie Reid.
Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (2) at 16:13. Assisted by Boston Leier and Noah Delmas.
Shots: KC 23, ALN 6
Second Period
Allen goal: Corey Mackin (10) at 2:13. Assisted by Matt Register and Conner Bleackley.
Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (11) at 7:10. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Giorgio Estephan.
Shots: KC 11, ALN 9
Third Period
Allen goal: Samuel Laberge (3) at 13:06. Assisted by Turner Ottenbreit and Zane Franklin.
Shots: KC 8, ALN 14
Notes and Streaks
Rob Bordson registered a multipoint game on one goal and one assist.
Brodie Reid registered a multipoint game on one goal and one assist.
The Mavericks went two-for-five on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
